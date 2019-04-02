NEW DELHI (IANS) — Viktor Axelsen dashed Indian hopes with a 21-7, 22-20 win over Kidambi Srikanth at the India Open 2019 final, here March 31.
In a rematch of the 2015 final, the Dane saved a couple of game points in the second game to get his second title after 2017 win.
World No. 4 Axelsen, who reached the All England Open final this month, was too strong and too powerful for the home hope in the first game as Srikanth struggled to find his rhythm. The precision and firepower from Axelsen overwhelmed the 2015 champion, allowing the Dane to build a 10-point advantage at 17-7 before pocketing the first game.
Amid vociferous cheers from the crowd, the Indian finally settled in in a tight second game. By attacking from the front court and using his body smashes to perfection, the World No. 7 made the score equal at 12-12. With the two deadlocked in the second game, the Indian even carved out a couple of game points to go up to 20-18.
However, a drop shot from the Indian went wide. After that and the second seeded Axelsen made no mistake to get his first match point, which he duly converted after 36 minutes of play.
"I think I gave him too many chances in the first set to attack and tried avoiding that in the second. I did fairly well at the 20th point. Maybe if there would have been a decider, I would have had much better chances," said Srikanth after the match.
Srikanth defeated China's Huang Yuxiang 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 to enter the final of the tournament.
Earlier, in a riveting all-India encounter, 2015 champion Srikanth edged past Sai Praneeth 21-23, 21-11, 21-19 in 62 minutes, his third win in eight meetings over the former Swiss Open runner-up.
After Praneeth built an early lead of 5-2, Srikanth cut down on his errors and drew level at 13-13 only to concede an 18-14 advantage. The former champion did save three game points, but Praneeth held on to close out the game 23-21.
Though Praneeth raced to a 7-1 lead in the second game, it could not deter Srikanth who made a spirited comeback to inch ahead 15-11. He then won the next six points to take the game 21-11.
In the decider, Praneeth took a 13-10 lead, but Srikanth's patience brought him back into contention. In a tense ending, Srikanth's lob at 19-19 landed right on the backline to give him a match point, which he duly converted.
"After losing the first set and trailing 1-7 in the second, coming back to take a 8-7 lead was the turning point," said Srikanth after the match.
"After 1-1, I gave him too many one stroke points and there were no rallies. I thought to build rallies and fight it out for every point and not to concede any easy point," he said.
