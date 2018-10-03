TAIWAN — Indian men's singles shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Sourabh Verma advanced to the second round of the Chinese Taipei Open here Oct. 3.
Jayaram edged past Hashiru Shimono of Japan 18-21, 21-17, 21-9 in a marathon match of around one hour while Verma beat local player Chia Hao Lee 18-21, 21-16, 21-13 in a 52 minutes match.
After dropping the first game, Jayaram bounced back in the second and then outplayed his opponent in the third game to advance.
Same thing happened to Verma as well. He lost the first game and then bounced back in style to clinch the issue.
Jayaram will face Kim Bruun of Denmark in the next match.
