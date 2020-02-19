BARCELONA — Kidambi Srikanth on Feb. 19 beat compatriot Shubhankar Dey 23-21, 21-18 to go through to the second round of the Barcelona Spain Masters Super 300. It is the first win in the last four tournaments for the former world number one.
Srikanth will now face yet another compatriot in Ajay Jayaram as he races against time to secure qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by improving his world ranking.
Earlier, Saina Nehwal, who like Srikanth is looking to improve her ranking to qualify for the Olympics, advanced to the women's singles second round in Barcelona while Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki N Reddy also recorded victories in their mixed doubles first round match.
Saina beat Germany's Yvonne Li 21-16, 21-14 while Pranaav and Reddy prevailed over Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 10-21, 21-16, 21-17.
But HS Prannoy suffered a defeat at the hands of Malaysian Daren Liew 18-21, 15-21 to bow out of the meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.