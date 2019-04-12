SINGAPORE — Saina Nehwal's disappointing show continued at the Singapore Open as the shuttler crashed out of the tournament while PV Sindhu entered the semi-finals here April 12.
Saina lost in straight games 8-21, 13-21 in the 36-minute affair to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, who was in her top form and the Indian had no answer to her attacking play.
In a different women's singles quarterfinal match, Rio Olympic Games silver-winner Sindhu defeated world No.18 Cai Yanyan of China 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 in the 59-minute contest. Sindhu will next face former world champion Okuhara.
This is Sindhu's second semi-final of the season, following a last-four finish at the India Open in March.
Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth also bowed out of the tournament as he went down against top seed Kento Momota, 18-21, 21-19, 9-21 in 67 minutes.
