Stanford grad and former NCAA champion Akash Modi finished third in all-around at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 10, scoring a 168.250 and earning a spot on the eight-member World Championships Team Squad.
Samuel Mikulak, representing the U.S. Olympic Training Center, won the all-around title, his sixth overall, with a score of 174.150. Oklahoma’s Yul Moldauer was second with a score of 168.600.
Modi was second overall on the horizontal bars (27.350), fifth on still rings (28.050), fifth on the parallel bars (28.850), eighth in the floor exercise (27.900), seventh on the pommel horse (27.800) and 13th on the vault (28.300). He, along with Allan Bower, Trevor Howard, Mikulak, Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Donnell Whittenburg, will take part in the World Team Selection Camp in Colorado Springs between Sept. 5 and 9.
Watch Modi’s amazing floor performance here:
