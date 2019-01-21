MUMBAI — As a build-up to the five ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand starting Jan. 23, India's leading sports broadcaster Star Sports has unveiled a new campaign which underlines the face-off between two of cricket's modern-day greats: Virat Kohli and his counterpart Kane Williamson.
Highlighting this interesting clash, the film conceptualized by Taproot India, applauds the class and consistency of New Zealand skipper Williamson, who may be a King for fans in New Zealand but for Indian fans, "Cricket ka ek hi king hai" - King Kohli.
The Blackcaps, given their 7-3 win/loss record at home in ODI series since 2015/16 represent a strong challenge for any visiting team.
Furthermore, the Kiwi batsmen are in stellar form as evidenced by the performance of Williamson, Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill, who amassed 1054 runs in three innings against Sri Lanka, in the recently concluded ODI series.
The pace bowling duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee are also a force to reckon with, especially in home conditions.
However, given India's recent strong away performance against South Africa and Australia in ODIs, fans can look forward to an extremely competitive series between the two teams.
