NEW DELHI — Stephen Gallacher birdied three of his last four holes in a stunning comeback to win Indian Open March 31.
Gallacher finished on a 9-under-par 279 to clinch the title, one shot ahead of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura.
Gallacher held a share of the first-round lead before second-round 74 saw him slip away.
And the Scot’s chances appeared slim March 31 when he made a quadruple bogey eight on the seventh hole. But Gallacher’s late recovery saw him post a final round of 71 to win his first title since 2014.
Indian American Julian Suri led by three strokes after 12 holes on March 31 but his quadruple bogey on the 14th saw him slip back and finish alongside South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout on 6-under 282 in a share of fourth place.
