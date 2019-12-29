GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The annual badminton tournament of the Telugu Association of North America’s Southern California Region was held here Dec. 7.
The games were held as part of the organization’s efforts to raise funds for scholarships for financially disadvantaged but meritorious students, said a press release.
Included in the tournament were events for both kids as well as intermediate and advanced adults, and saw good participation for members of the Indian American community in Southern California.
In the kids singles the winner was Rishi Dwadasi and the runner-up, Nishkal Gedala. Minu Suravarapu and Sindhura Katta won the women’s doubles while Anusha Billakanti and Kavitha Byrappa were the runners-up. Mixed doubles winners were Minu Suravarapu and Ashok Balasubramanian and the runners-up, Sindhura Katta and Krishna Tummala.
In the men’s doubles, beginners category, the final game was won by Rahul Vasireddy and Vijay Ponuganti, while Ram Chaparala and Rajesh Yadlapalli were the runners-up. In the men’s doubles, advanced category, Amar Kethireddy and Ashok Balasubramanian triumphed while Saket Dandawate and Vimal Earnest were declared the runners-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.