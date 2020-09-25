Indian American tennis coach Vimal Patel has been nominated to the Kentucky Tennis Hall of Fame, the United States Tennis Association-Kentucky and the Raise a Racquet Foundation announced Sept. 18, from Louisville.
The others nominated were John Karl “Doc” Hosbach and Paul Varga; the induction ceremony will be held Jan. 30, 2021 in Louisville.
A committee of 11 from all areas of the state, chaired by John English, 2008 member of the Hall of Fame, made the selection, USTAKY said in a press release.
Patel is a resident of Naples, Florida but is originally from Owensboro, Kentucky, where he attended Owensboro Catholic High School. He had an incredible junior tennis career ranked as high as number one in the state, number two in the south, and number two nationally through multiple age groups U12-U18, noted the release.
His parents are Dr. Amrit and Urmila Patel of Owensboro, Ky, where his father was a professor of chemistry at the University of Louisville for 15 years.
Vimal Patel won and placed in many local, sectional, and national championships. He competed in international competitions in South Africa, Brazil, Canada, and Great Britain as a junior under 18 tennis player.
Patel accepted a tennis scholarship to attend Stanford University in 1990 where he was a four-year letterman, three time All American and was on the 1992 National Championship Team, 1992 Indoor National Championship Team, and the 1994 National Runner Up Team, added the release.
He is one of only five players in Stanford tennis history to have at least three seasons of 20 or more dual match wins with play under Hall of Fame coach Dick Gould.
He has competed professionally around the world in 20 countries and received an ATP ranking in both singles and doubles.
As director of Tough Tennis Academy in Naples for the past 23 years, Patel is highly regarded as one of the top developmental coaches in Southwest Florida and has coached some of the nation’s top talent including UK standout Jesse Witten ATP #160, said the release.
