HYDERABAD — Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who were blessed with a son Oct. 30 morning, have named the little one Izhaan Mirza-Malik.
The first name means God's gift, as the parents feel that he is truly one.
Sania delivered the baby in RainbowHospital here under the guidance of Praneeti Reddy.
Shoaib broke the news on social media, tweeting: "Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled."
Sania married Shoaib in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony on April 12, 2010.
The tennis star had in an interview to IANS said she finds motherhood empowering.
"It empowers who you become and who you are," she said.
