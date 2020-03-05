MUMBAI — The 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship moved towards the knockout stage on Day 4 in Jaipur March 5.
Railways outperformed Haryana in the first quarter final by beating them 44-26. Vikas Kandola was the star raider for Railways by scoring 9 raid points and also a super raid while Ravinder Pahal was the best defender for the team. Railways beat their opponents with ease and moved closer towards yet another championship victory.
Home team Rajasthan beat their opponents Maharashtra with a score line of 47-34. Kamal Kishore scored a Super 10 while their star player Deepak Hooda performed well both defensively and while raiding.
While Maharashtra were the favorites, Rajasthan managed to beat them strategically and with the support of their home crowd they achieved a spot in the final 4.
Services beat Karnataka with ease in the third quarter final with a score line of 54-23. Naveen Kumar excelled yet again for his team by scoring 15 raid points. The fourth semi-final is being played between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to earn a spot in the top 4.
The women's quarter finals were also concluded with Railways outperforming Goa in the first quarter final and winning by a huge margin of 30 points (51-21). Jharkhand also reached the semi-finals by beating their opponents 26-21 while the Haryana women managed to beat the home team Rajasthan 40-27.
Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh battle it out in the fourth quarter final to win the final spot in the semis.
The 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship will witness its final stage in Jaipur with the semi-finals and finals scheduled to take place on Friday. The men's championship will be interesting to see as the defending champions will be facing the hosts Rajasthan and Services will also be ready to give a tough competition to the players.
