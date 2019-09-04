KOLKATA (IANS) — Jashika Khan aka Lovely, 11, and Muhammad Azajuddin aka Ali, two kids from Kolkata whose cartwheel video on social media impressed five-time Olympic gold medallist gymnast Nadia Comaneci, were invited to the Sports Authority of India Eastern Center Sept. 4 and will soon be full-time trainees.
Khan and Azajuddin have been dubbed the “Garden Reach” kids, as they live in a low-income area in Kolkata known as Garden Reach.
"The Garden Reach kids, Jashika Khan and Muhammad Azajuddin whose cartwheel video went viral and whom 1976 Olympics champion Gymnast Nadia Comeneci appreciated-both kids were today in SAI Eastern Region in Kolkata. SAI will take them in Hostel & train them in Kolkata," SAI regional director Manmeet Singh Goindi said in a media statement.
"This is awesome," Comaneci had said in a tweet sharing the video.
Jashika and Mohammad were subsequently called for a trial at SAI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.