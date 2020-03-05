The IPL is, without a doubt, today’s biggest T20 league. It has the highest attendance of all cricket leagues, and has actually managed to break into the top-ten list of sports leagues with the most impressive viewing figures.
As the league is starting up again soon, we’ve decided to take a look at the top five captains in the league. This makes it easier for you to put together your own Cricket betting tips based on who’s likely to walk away as the IPL champion this year.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma needs no introduction. He’s arguably the most important player for the Indian national cricket team, and his IPL success is unparalleled.
Sharma has captained a side to victory no less than four times, and we’re sure he’s hoping to lead the Mumbai Indians to their fifth title during this year’s league, too.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
MS Dhoni is a respected, successful veteran batsman. Until recently, he held the record as the top Indian run-scorer in T20I games.
He has taken his team, the Chennai Super Kings, to the championship three times. This is all the more impressive when you take into account that they have been suspended for two of the 12 IPL seasons.
This year, MS Dhoni will be hoping to grab one more title as his career starts to wind down.
Steve Smith
Smith is one of the few non-Indian players who’s a captain in the IPL. What sets him apart from a lot of other players are his strong leadership qualities.
He was awarded the mantle of captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the middle of the 2019 season. He has led a different team to the finals in past years, so he no doubt aims to repeat that with the Royals.
Dinesh Karthik
Karthik was an outside choice to grab the captain spot for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Many hoped that his considerable experience would improve the side’s performance.
While they haven’t made a final under his stewardship yet, the Knight Riders have managed to make it through to the playoffs and only narrowly missed out last time around. The Knight Riders must be hoping that Karthik can make it third time lucky.
Virat Kohli
Kohli is a strange choice here. In international test cricket, he is the most successful captain that India has ever had. He’s just somehow been unable to translate that into success in the IPL.
As this is his eighth year as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he will be striving to break his duck and lead them to glory. This will be a particularly big year, as there is a new management team in place, too.
