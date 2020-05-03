SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Dr. Aakash Ahuja’s children, Aakash Jr. and Aakashi, have both ranked within the top 20 chess players in in both the state of California and the nation for their respective classes, according to the United States Chess Federation, said a report on KHTS Radio.
Aakash Ahuja, Jr. is ranked 12th in California among all 9-year-olds and ranked 55 in the country by the USCF. Aakashi Ahuja is also ranked second in California and ranked twelfth nationally among 8-year-old girls.
“They both started playing in May of 2018, not exactly two years ago, and they have worked very hard and are both very motivated,” Ahuja told KHTS Radio.
“Aakash got curious and he started playing with me at home,” Ahuja added. “We went to play at a small tournament at CYCL in May 2018. He got a small trophy. He had not taken any classes.”
Aakashi became interested in playing chess after Aakash’s achievement, and began taking coached classes.
Both students are currently enrolled at Westcreek Academy and are coached by Jay Stalling from the California Youth Chess League, a local chess academy.
