PUNE — U Mumba rode raider Siddharth Desai's fantastic show to brush aside the Telugu Titans 41-20 in a Pro Kabaddi League inter-zonal challenge match of the here Oct. 23.
Desai picked a total of 17 points as the opponent's defense completely failed in stopping him. For the Titans, raider Rahul Chaudhary managed to collect seven points as he became the first player in the history of the league to bag 700 raid points.
Meanwhile, U Mumba also inflicted three all-outs in the Oct. 23 contest.
Chaudhary opened Titans' account with a successful raid but Desai replied with two fine raids as U Mumba took a 3-1 lead in the first three minutes.
The Titans then reduced the deficit through a successful tackle of Mumbai's Abhishek Singh and Abofazl Maghsodloumahali, while Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari and Chaudhary's raid helped them take a 5-3 lead before U Mumba came from behind to level the score 6-6 in the first 10 minutes.
While the Titans' raiders and defenders kept faltering, Desai kept on picking crucial points as U Mumba inflicted an all out in the 15th minute to take a 13-7 lead.
In the last five minutes, Desai and Chaudhary collected a few points for their respective teams as U Mumba led the contest 17-12 at half-time.
In the second-half, U Mumba came out all guns blazing to completely dominate the session. While Desai kept on firing, Titans' raiders kept on throwing points before U Mumba inflicted the second all out in the 26th minute to take a 25-16 lead.
Chaudhary's couple of consecutive successful raids took the Titans to 18 points in reply to their opponents' 28 points.
In the last 10 minutes, U Mumba picked up another 13 points while Titans could only managed two points as the former registered a massive 41-20 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.