NEW DELHI — The women's football team of Uzbekistan thrashed its Indian counterparts 5-1 in the first friendly match at the Yakkasary Stadium in Tashkent on Aug. 30.
India took the lead in the fifth minute but the hosts pumped in five goals on either side of the break to walk away with the match.
The first half began with a bang for India as Bala Devi found the back of the net in the fifth minute. Sanju Yadav sent in a cross from the left that found Dangmei Grace, who played in Bala who put the ball in past the Uzbek goalkeeper Laylo Tilovova.
Coach Maymol Rocky's side came close to doubling their lead almost immediately through Grace, but her shot from the edge of the box penalty area was saved by Tilovova.
At the half-hour mark, Uzbekistan drew level through forward Lyudmila Karachik. The two teams headed into the break with the hosts in the lead after defender Maftuna Shoyimova scored in the 38th minute.
In the 49th minute, Nilufar Kudratova added a third for Uzbekistan before the hosts scored the fourth goal in the 62nd minute to extend the lead. Substitute Ugiloy Kuchkarova then scored the fifth goal for the hosts with eight minutes remaining on the clock.
The next match between the two teams will be played on Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.