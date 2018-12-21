NEW DELHI －Middle-order batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy was dropped from the One-Day International and Twenty20 International squads for the upcoming tour to New Zealand, BCCI announced Dec. 21.
The team will first play three ODIs as part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020 and will then play three T20Is.
Mithali Raj will be the skipper in the limited overs format while Harmanpreet Kaur was named the T20I skipper.
This is the first selection committee meeting after W.V. Raman took over as head coach for the side.
ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, D Hemalatha, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey
India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.
