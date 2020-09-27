As the National Basketball Association continues to expand its global reach, the Indian American community is among the latest to integrate into the league, with a rising contingent of coaches popping up.
Among those coaches includes former engineer student turned assistant coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Vin Bhavnani.
The Indian American had enrolled at the University of Southern California in 1998 with eyes at obtaining an undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering, which he received in 2003.
However, following his graduation, his dreams shifted from pursuing a corporate job as an engineer to working his way up the ladder in the NBA.
Gulfnews.com reports that, back in 2004, just a year after graduating from USC, Bhavnani was presented with two opportunities on the same day; to become a sales executive or join the LA Clippers.
“It was an internship for about three years, there was no label, it was basically database entry into potential scouting,” Bhavnani told the publication of the choice he made.
A year before he took up the opportunity with the Clippers, Bhavnani had started building his credentials with the role of an assistant coach of the women’s basketball team of Santa Monica Junior College, the report said.
After spending three years at Clippers, the San Antonio Spurs offered him an opportunity; he said he wasn’t going to miss working with his favorite NBA team.
In 2007, he joined Thunder as a video coordinator and moved up the ranks to now serve as the assistant coach for the fourth season, the report said.
While Bhavnani was born and brought up in the U.S., his parents are originally from Ahmedabad and moved to the U.S. later, it notes.
The sport took Bhavnani back to his roots when he was a part of the 2008 Basketball Without Borders Camp in New Delhi and later in 2011 for the Mahindra-NBA Challenge League and work briefly with the Indian men’s basketball team, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.