PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – On the way to his 43rd ODI ton, Indian skipper Virat Kohli created yet another world record, becoming the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in ten years.
On Aug. 14, Kohli scored his second consecutive century to help India beat West Indies by six wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match rubber.
The 30-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 114 to help India chase down the revised target of 255 (DLS method), thereby clinching the series 2-0.
On the list of most international runs scored in a decade, Kohli is followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who scored 18,962 runs. Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis is third on the list with 16,777 runs, followed Mahela Jayawardene (16,304 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (15,999 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (15,962 runs), Rahul Dravid (15,853 runs) and Hashim Amla (15,185 runs).
Kohli’s ton Aug. 14 also helped him equal Tendulkar’s record of the most number of centuries against a single opposition in ODI cricket. While Kohli has scored nine centuries against Windies, Tendulkar had scored nine tons against Australia.
The Indian skipper is also just one century away from equaling Ricky Ponting in the number of centuries scored by a skipper in ODIs.
