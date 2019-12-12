MUMBAI — Actor Tanuj Virwani, who is currently wooing the audiences with his performance in cricket drama "Inside Edge 2,” shared how former India opener Virender Sehwag helped him in improving his cricket skills.
"I am a huge cricket lover and have been an ardent follower of Virender Sehwag's game. When I got to know that he is going to be associated with 'Inside Edge 2', I got super excited because I am a huge fan.”
"Since we haven't used any vfx in the show when we are playing cricket and everything that you see on field is real, I also took a lot of tips from him. He is a gem of a person but also kept pulling our legs.”
"He loved my body language and said that I look like a proper cricketer on field and it didn't seem like an actor was playing the part of a cricketer. Since I am not professionally trained in cricket, this was a huge compliment for me. He also gave me some tips on my foot work and told me to move my head a bit less while batting," Virwani said.
"Inside Edge 2,” which streams on Amazon Prime, also features Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, Sapna Pabbi and Vivek Oberoi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.