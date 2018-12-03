MUMBAI — World Wrestling Entertainment announced Dec. 3 that it will visit India in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars by holding the first-ever talent tryout here in March 2019.
The four-day tryout will give up to 40 athletes from the country the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
The talent pool will comprise elite performers with a diverse background in sports and athletics including kushti, kabaddi, wrestling, American football, basketball, combat sports, cricket and bodybuilding.
"India has an extremely large and passionate fan-base and remains a top priority for WWE as we continue to localize content globally," said Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative.
"I am confident this latest talent tryout will result in a world-class pool of athletes ready to pursue their dream of becoming the next WWE Superstar from India," he added.
The official WWE recruitment website at www.wweperformancecenter.com is also available in Hindi.
Tailored to athletes who are interested in pursuing a career in sports-entertainment, the website features information about the WWE recruitment process and provides a detailed look at what day-to-day life is like for NXT Superstars and members of the WWE Performance Center roster.
The online hub includes step-by-step instructions on how to apply for a tryout, as well as access to the official application form.
