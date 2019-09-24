Junior World Champion Deepak Punia is shown after defeating Colombian grappler Carlos Mendez 7-6 in the quarter-finals in 86-kg freestyle category during the ongoing World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Sept. 21, 2019. Punia became the fourth Indian wrestler to secure a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by entering the semi-finals of the ongoing World Wrestling Championships. (IANS photo)