NEW DELHI – Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that postponement of the Olympics is every athletes' "worst fear" and has left her "deeply disappointed."
In a statement released on her social media handles, Phogat said, "This was every athletes' worst fear and it has come true. Everybody knows that competing in the Olympics is the toughest test for an athlete but I believe waiting for an opportunity to be on that stage is tougher! I don't really know what to say right now but inside me there is a rollercoaster of emotions!"
The International Olympic Committee in a joint statement with the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said that the Games will be postponed to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Phogat had sealed her qualification at the wrestling World Championships last year.
She however said that the measure was necessary and encouraged people to be stronger.
"This is a very crucial time for the world and the greater sporting fraternity. Though I am very deeply disappointed, it is important more than ever to see the silver lining in this dark cloud," she said.
"Now is the time for all of us to be stronger than ever, keep fighting these extraordinary circumstances and believe with all our might that we will overcome this challenge.
"We need to summon all our reserves of determination, refocus and work towards our goals! While there is more to this chapter, a new story is already being written, but WE WILL OVERCOME!"
