JALANDHAR — Railways' Sumit and Satyawart Kadian clinched their berths in the upcoming South Asian Games by winning a gold medal each in the Senior National Wrestling Championships here Nov. 29.
Sumit beat Maharashtra's Abhijit 5-0 for the men's 125kg category, while Kadiyan defeated Kapil Chaudhary 9-0 in a lopsided final bout in the 97kg category.
Services' U-23 World Championship silver medallist Ravinder won gold with a commanding 12-2 victory over Sonaba Tanaji in the final of the 61kg category. He also ensured a place in the South Asian Games.
The top women wrestlers will in action on the second day with Vinesh Phogat (55 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg), Seema Bisla (50 kg), Sarita More (57 kg) and Navjot Kaur (65 kg) competing in their respective weight categories for top honors.
