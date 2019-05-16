DEHRADUN (IANS) — Mountaineer Sheetal Raj, 23, has become one of the youngest women to scale Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, it was officially announced May 16.
In 2018, Raj, who hails from Pithoragarh district, had scaled Kanchenjunga peak, thus becoming the youngest Indian woman to scale the world's third highest peak.
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat congratulated Raj. "This is a proud moment. A daughter of Uttarakhand has scaled both Mount Everest and Kanchenjunga at a very young age," he said in his message.
Storycrux.com reports that Raj had always been fascinated by mountains from an early age and joined Darjeeling’s Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in 2015.
Raj recalled her experience of climbing Kanchenjunga to the Hindustan Times. “We reached the top at 3:30 a.m. on May 21. I felt like I was home, but it was too dark to see anything. We waited for the sky to get light.”
“When finally the sun rose, it was surreal to watch. On one side, we could see India, on the other, it was Nepal and in front of us was the China border. The experience was surreal,” she said.
