MUMBAI — Amruta Fadnavis dons many hats. The banker, singer, social activist and wife of Devendra Fadnavis, former chief minister of Maharashtra, pays tribute to our brave Corona warriors with “Tu Mandir Tu Shivala.”
Presented by T-Series, the song is composed by Ashish More and written by Raju Sapkal and features actual footage of health care and front-line workers. The song also sheds light on the plight of migrant workers. It also applauds the work done by the Indian police force, doctors and other officials in essential services, who are working tirelessly day and night during these troubled times.
Said Fadnavis: “The current lockdown is our united fight against this pandemic that has shaken the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly looked at boosting the country’s morale, while applauding the work done by our brave Corona warriors. We are safe because of their efforts. There is no way we can repay what these brave fighters are doing for the nation in this adversity. I wanted to pay a tribute to them for their endeavors.”
“This song will serve as a memory of all the work they have done for us. I'm very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for giving us permission to use their visual clips for this song.”
She added, “When we go through bad or difficult times, we resort to being more spiritual and take shelter with the Almighty. “Tu Mandir Tu Shivala” is a prayer song that makes you experience the spiritual essence of life and brings a certain sense of peace.”
Very few know that the passionate social activist is also doing a lot of work through her foundations, for those who are in need, especially in areas where there is a dearth of food and essential supplies.
