MUMBAI—Anuja Joshi reprises her role as Mini in this 10-episode psychological thriller streaming free on MX Player. After two seasons, Applause Entertainment and MX Player unveiled the trailer for the third season of “Hello Mini.”
The voiceless, nameless, and faceless ‘Stranger’ who haunted Mini is back. This time, the challenge is bigger and darker. After solving the entangled threads of her life, Mini gets back on track and steps into her new job and gets back with her boyfriend Danny. However, her fate takes a steep turn once again as she chances upon a secret society responsible for honey-trapping politicians in compromising situations. Mini stumbles upon a disturbing truth from her past which leads her down a dark tunnel.
Directed by Arjun Srivasstava and written by Anand Sivakumaran and Ayushee Ghoshal, the 10-episode series is adapted from Novonveel Chakraborty’s “Stranger Trilogy” series and will stream Apr. 23 exclusively on MX Player.
Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visual, “Hello Mini Season 3” stars Anuja Joshi, Mrinal Dutt, Suchitra Pillai, Vikrant Koul, Anshul Pandey, Vibhav Roy, Abhinav Sharma, Nirisha Basnett and Darshana Banik.
Speaking about this season, Joshi said, “Mini is now a part of me—I’ve felt her fear, the adrenaline rush and the anxiety of being stalked through this show and I’m glad we’ve been able to start some important conversations around stalking. This season is all about Mini finding explanations on all those unanswered questions that plague her about the mysterious stranger and she finally might just get a chance to say “Hello” to him this time.”
Behl adds, “I remember reading Novonveel Chakraborty’s “Stranger Trilogy” and being completely blown away by it. What started off as an adaptation has now become one of the most successful franchises on the web because of MX Player's wide reach. This is now a highly-anticipated show for “Hello Mini” fans waiting with bated breath to find out the truth behind the Stranger. Anuja has outdone herself as Mini in this MX Original Series, as have all the cast and crew across seasons. It has always been great working for Sameer Nair and this journey with Applause Entertainment has been an outstanding one.”
