The University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering recently announced that five of its staff members were honored with a National Science Foundation CAREER Award, including Indian American Jyo Deshmukh.
Recipients of the award are early-career faculty members whose outstanding integration of research and education poises them for ongoing leadership in their respective fields, the release said.
Deshmukh is an assistant professor of computer science at the engineering school.
A former principal research engineer at Toyota Motors, Deshmukh is interested in studying cyber-physical systems that use machine learning-based components. His work aims to improve the safety of fully autonomous systems such as self-driving cars, aerial robots and assistive robots in healthcare settings, the USC release notes.
“I love the idea of a robot driving me to work, but at the same time, I am wary that incorrectly designed robots can be more of a nuisance or a safety hazard than a help,” Deshmukh said in the report.
“We are always one or two accidents away from public mistrust in autonomy. Doing my small bit to make such autonomous systems safer and hopefully creating innovative design methodologies along the way is an exciting prospect,” he added.
Currently, deep learning for controlling autonomous systems is largely being developed in laboratory settings, said Deshmukh, without the accompanying software engineering rigor and support from the design automation community, according to the USC report.
Deshmukh’s new NSF CAREER Award proposal, he said, is a “small step towards establishing procedures for defining formal specifications, designing controllers using state-of-the-art AI and machine learning techniques, and creating maintainable and explainable artifacts as part of the design process.”
Specifically, the proposal, titled “A Framework for Logic-based Requirements to guide Safe Deep Learning for Autonomous Mobile Systems,” aims to develop a framework for specifying mathematically precise and rigorous specifications for autonomous systems to serve as a proxy for human guidance, the university said in its release.
Concretely, the project focuses on specification-guided deep reinforcement learning for control of autonomous systems. The key contribution is effecting a change in the philosophy of deep reinforcement learning, it said.
“We propose a logic-driven approach, where priority is given to satisfying safety and performance specifications,” said Deshmukh. “My hope is that this project, like my work at Toyota, lends a certain formal rigor to the design process of control for safety-critical autonomous systems.”
