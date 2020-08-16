I enjoyed reading your article, “Trump, Modi Exchange Tweets: ‘America Loves India’.” I am happy to see a warm relationship between India, where I am originally from, and USA, my adopted country. However, the reference to President Trump’s Fourth of July speech reminded me of the unpleasantness, divisiveness, and untruth embedded in it. I would just focus on a couple of patently false statements he had made in the speech.
One, “Tens of billions of dollars (in tariffs) are now paid to the United States by the same countries.” It’s a well-known fact that the U.S. tariffs are paid by the American companies importing the products, the cost of which is either absorbed by the importing companies or passed on to the consumers. The U.S. tariffs are never paid by foreign countries exporting their products to U.S.
Two, “Likewise testing—there were no tests for a new virus, but now we have tested over 40 million people. But by so doing, we show cases, 99 percent of which are totally harmless.” It’s a well-known fact that the U.S. has been way behind other countries in testing, tracing, isolating, and quarantining and if coronavirus were harmless, more than 130,000 would not have died in about five months. Our control and mitigation efforts are so poor that coronavirus is out of control and Europe would not even allow Americans to visit them. Trump has miserably failed and that explains why Joe Biden is beating him in polls so badly.
Regarding your other article, “’We’ll Fight for Medicare for All’, Jayapal on Biden-Sanders Joint Goals,” “Fight” is the word that scares me in the context of Democrats, who have lost too many elections in the past because they insist on ideological purity, which motivates them to get into a circular firing squad. I wish they were more pragmatic and united than they are.
Republicans in general have an edge over Democrats in this arena. Another problem Democrats have is that they tend to be policy wonks and get into the weeds which bores most of the electorate to tears. They have to learn to speak clearly and briefly and in simple language that people can understand. And they have to focus on issues that would resonate with the electorate, such as addressing the coronavirus pandemic, affordable and universal health care coverage, creation of jobs, progressive tax structure in which corporations and the rich pay lot more taxes than the middle income folks.
“Medicare for All” is a good stretch goal but right now it makes more sense to revive and improve upon Obamacare. Also, a lot of jobs can be created through spending money on our faltering infrastructures. Because of the current low interest rates, now is the right time to borrow money to spend on infrastructures. Democrats also have to learn to work with Republicans in a bipartisan fashion. Lyndon Johnson and Bill Clinton were good at that, but Obama wasn’t.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
