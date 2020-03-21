Miss India Seattle 2016 Meenal Drock and her now-husband Aman decided to celebrate the most important day of their lives aboard the Genting Dream Cruise, which cruised through islands in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.
Drock, a Rajasthani, and Aman, a Punjabi, tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony aboard the ship.
All Indian wedding functions like mehendi, sangeet, phera, vidai and reception were part of the four-day ‘wedcation’-themed celebration.
In a snippet shared with India-West, Drock can be seen performing to a medley of Bollywood songs against a beautiful backdrop comprising of colorful, flowy curtains, floral arrangements and exquisite décor accents.
Drock told India-West that she planned the entire wedding, acted as a choreographer for the dance routines and also served as a stylist so that “this wedding becomes one of the most memorable events for everyone in their lives.”
According to Drock, there’s not much information available online on cruise weddings so she went ahead and took the challenge and pulled it off.
“We wanted to do a very unique wedding and a concept never tried before which is to enjoy a vacation and let wedding guests enjoy it too while getting married,” she said. “What was most challenging was to get permissions to take vows around the fire on sailing ship but they were able to conquer that challenge.”
