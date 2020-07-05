Modern Indian brides are more and more keen in taking couple portraits before or after the wedding. Now the brides can have their own couple portraits in their wedding sarees, too, according to a press release.
Kanjivaram Silks has launched couple portrait weaving in Indian wedding sarees for the modern bride. The making of a couple portrait bridal saree takes around 45 days and is made with pure kanchipuram silk and 2 grams of gold zari.
Kanjivaram Silks also provides wedding saree customization, where the bride has the option of choosing her own design and color of the silk saree.
Choosing the Right Indian Bridal Saree
While planning for the fairytale wedding, the most daunting task for a bride is choosing the perfect wedding dress. In India, it is a tradition for brides to wear sarees or lehengas on their wedding day. While lehengas are a popular choice, a bride knows that no attire can beat the elegance of an Indian wedding saree. And it is not easy to pick one given the widespread of choices, starting from the finest Banarasi Indian bridal saree to the famous Kanchipuram Indian wedding saree.
Weaving Techniques
The weaving technique has been passed down over generations. It takes a craftsman two weeks to six months to weave a silk saree.
First, the design or pattern is punched into paper, like Braille. There is a separate pattern that guides each row and different patterns for a silk saree. Based on the design-like floral, the colored raw silk and the zari are weaved in the handloom.
Depending on the design and the intricacy of the work, the price of Indian wedding sarees varies from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 200,000. It may seem like a heavy price to pay, but once you feel the fine texture of gold and silver threads running across your silk saree, there is no looking back, said the release.
Famous designers like Ritu Kumar, Anita Dongre and many others are bringing back the Banarasi bridal silk sarees to their bridal collections. And they are joining hands with the weavers to revive the tradition to attract young brides.
Tips To Maintain Your Wedding Saree
It is recommended to dry clean your silk saree. Do not use detergent to wash the saree. It is a big no-no. This will ruin the texture of the gold threads.
Wrap the silk saree in a muslin cloth and hang it in your closet. Also, remember to change the folds once in a while.
Design of the Wedding Sarees
No matter how costly the Indian bridal saree is, brides have greater preference for the design and look of the silk saree. In fact, design matters more than anything. Preference is also given to the texture or the fabric of the silk saree.
Budget is also one of the important factors when purchasing from a wedding collection. It’s not necessary that bridal sarees be costly. There are extraordinary designs well within a bride’s budget.
However, the bride should concentrate on looking traditional at her wedding, which can be done by choosing the best collection of wedding attire with a traditional look.
