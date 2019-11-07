JAIPUR – A lesbian couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Nov. 3 in a unique destination wedding while the other marriage rituals were solemnized Nov. 4.
The wedding ceremony, which began Nov. 2, was well planned by the couple, one of whom had come from France, while the other woman came from south India. The wedding rituals were performed in a five-star property in the presence of their families, sources said.
The couple had planned a destination wedding and hence reached Jaisalmer to fulfil their dream. They organized a lavish celebration which was kept a “secret” and was attended only by the family members and friends of the couple. The 'mehendi' celebration was organized Nov. 2, while the marriage took place Nov. 3.
