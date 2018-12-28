Planning for your wedding day might be exciting for some, but for a lot of others, it brings an indefinite amount of unnecessary stress. Wedding planning is no joke by any means, and a lot of couple end up overspending on their wedding day and regret it later on. But there’s always a way to avoid spending money unnecessarily: by planning your wedding costs to the ‘T’.
Fortunately for all those enthusiastic couples out there, here’s some extremely useful guidance so that they can make informed decisions and stay within (or even under) the wedding day budget. Here are a few major reasons why you should apply for a wedding loan apart from the unexpected last-minute expenses.
Spending on wedding day stationery:
To help your budget, shop for best prices online for all your paper invitations and other cards first. This way, you have a clear idea of how much you want to spend. Or else, you can opt for the greener and cleaner way, by going for eco-friendly and digital invitations.
Transport:
Instead of parading down in a limo you rented, try going for a nice vehicle owned by a family member or a close friend. This will help you save a lot of money, which you can use to pay off some other important marriage dues!
Dresses, Decorations, and Flowers:
No wedding can be complete without going through the budget for these three items. It's all too easy to overspend on the wedding dress, but you don’t have to undergo so many hassles for that. Get your wedding dress on rent, and ask your partner to do the same. As for flowers and decorations, opt for seasonal florals to avoid spending a bomb on those specially grown orchids that’ll die within hours of being set up.
Catering costs:
Food and drinks are always the most expensive part of any wedding, so it sure pays to be a little economic when looking at catering options. To save that extra buck, you can opt for a signature cocktail instead of an open bar for the guests. Moreover, for food options, look for cheaper but nutritious food items, and a sit-down dinner with a few courses can often work out perfectly in such situations.
A MoneyTap credit line can help you solve and easily manage your numerous wedding expenses. Once you download, register, and apply on this app, a credit line starting Rs. 25k to 5 lakh is available to you on the app itself, based on your creditworthiness.
The best part? You’ll be charged interest only on the amount withdrawn. Download their instant loan app now and get emergency backup money for life and borrow as much as you want while paying interest only on the borrowed amount.
(sponsored post)
