NEW DELHI – In India, weddings, ritualistic traditions and jewelry are closely connected and go together. Jewelry brand Tanishq recently launched its latest range and designs of jewelry for the summer wedding season for millennial brides-to-be under its wedding sub-brand - 'Rivaah.'
The pieces from 'Rivaah' incorporate inspiration from Indian embroideries of various states of India like phulkari, gottapatti, sujani, kashida, kantha etc. with floral motifs, pine, chinar, creepers, geometric patterns. The new designs use karigari techniques like spring wire, chandak work, filgree, rawa work and more.
Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager of marketing at Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said: "Weddings are undeniably one of the most memorable moments of our lives and wedding jewelry holds a special place in our hearts as it embodies priceless sentiments, symbolizes our diverse ethnicities and the richness of our traditions. Rivaah by Tanishq celebrates this richness and diversity of Indian weddings from the lens of a national local jeweler. It has a wide range of stunning handcrafted bridal jewelry trousseau for today's millennial bride.
"With the proposition of 'A Jewel for Every Tradition' we speak to this new-age confident bride, who is modern in her outlook yet deeply rooted in traditional values, bringing alive the meaning and significance of every piece of jewelry in her bridal trousseau."
"Be it the shakha pola bangles or the jadanagam, be it the nath or the maang tikka -- each has a significant role to play in a bride's trousseau. As a marker of auspicious beginnings, each piece invokes divine blessings and celebrates the beautiful journey our brides are to take," the spokesperson concluded.
