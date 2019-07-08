Do you love dressing up for weddings? And, you wish to make a fashion statement? Have fun choosing through the diverse collection of Indian dresses. Indian weddings are full of color, joy and an extra touch in every detail. Hence looking the part is important especially with all the wedding pictures captured that day. Therefore, to blend in with the wedding party it is good to choose the right dress. That is in terms of color, design, styling and which accessories to wear. When dressing for an Indian wedding, it is important to know Indian weddings are about color and sparkle. Here are some of the wedding dresses to choose from.
Palazzo Pants
Images credits: simplecraftidea.com
Palazzo pants are very common in the Indian fashion industry. As a wedding outfit, they are favorite for most women. If you have the perfect body type for wearing palazzo pants, you will enjoy your outfit. Palazzo pants are large and wide to be able to create enough leg room to move around with ease. Palazzo pants are an amazing piece of Indian fashion from the fabric used to the many designs that they come in. However, depending on body type a certain fabric will work for you. For instance, chiffon is better for plump women, while the small petite body type looks better with raw silk fabric.
Kurtis
Images credits: simplecraftidea.com
The Kurtis for wedding comes in very many designs. Although not all can be worn to wedding occasions but there are enough to spruce up your wardrobe with. There are many fancy Kurti designs that can be worn to a wedding. Embroidered and embellished kurti are among the most common attires that are worn to weddings. The Anarkali kurti is the most preferred to others. However, to stand out in a wedding Kurtis ensure the kurti and the bottoms are the same color. Whether it is a skirt or pants, when well accessorized the kurti is a beautiful choice for a wedding.
The saree
Image credits: shaadisaga.com
This is traditional attire for the Indian fashion industry. There are many sarees to wear to an Indian wedding. The Banarasi, cotton silk, art silk sarees are among the common types of sarees to be worn. The color of the saree is important for Indian weddings are all about vibrant colors and a jolly mood. Common colors are gold, red, bright yellow just to mention some but the brighter the color the better. The saree has no bias of age to who can wear it. Any guest or relative at the wedding can wear the saree to make a style statement.
The Lehenga
Image credits: eventila.com
The lehenga is worn by both the bride and guests too as wedding attire. There are many lehengas to choose from when attending a wedding or if you prefer to wear it as a bride.it is advised to work the lehenga around your body since everyone’s structure is different. And if you prefer to wear it with jewelry work the lehenga around the jewelry, by choosing the jewelry first. since the lehenga consists of the skirt, blouse and dupatta focus on all of them to have a flowy complete look and to have beautiful photos that day.
Anarkali skirt
Image credits: mirraw.com
This skirt is contemporary attire that one can make themselves or buy a designer one. Those who do not like wearing the lehenga can opt for this skirt to still look modern and at par with the wedding ceremony. The Anarkali skirt is fashionable, regal, and are comfortable attires to wear to a wedding. It also looks beautiful when well accessorized especially if it is for a wedding occasion.
The Sharara
Image credits: pinterest.com
This attire is comfortable, sassy and chic. They are common for parties and weddings for the trendy lady. The Sharara is just like the Gharara the difference is how the pants look. The sharara is wide and has a detailed design and embellishments and to achieve a complete look. Pair it with a long or short kurta that has matching colors. The sharara is mainly worn by the sister of the bride or groom to the wedding to bring out that royal feel to the wedding.
The evening gown
Image credits: vumalevin.com
The evening gowns are also common not only for the Indian wedding but also to western countries too. The evening gown is fashionable and is in different designs and colors. Darker colors are preferred by most Indians, but other colors work as well. The gown should be paired with minimal jewelry and a beautiful clutch to help you stand out at the wedding. To add on, heels add a touch of class to the evening gown.
The Salwar
Image credits: kalkifashion.com
The salwar is comfortable Indian wedding attire. There are in two ways very light and simple or heavy depending on the kind of material used. When you choose to go with the Salwar learn the time the wedding will take place to be able to choose the colors that blend well for that time of day. Pastel colors work well during the day, while darker colors are better at night. To add to the beauty of a Salwar kameez add jewelry or embellishments to make the attire pop out. There is a plain salwar which is best for short women. There are many different types of Salwar to choose from the Salwar Kameez, Churidar, Patiala and many more. While the printed Salwar is better for tall women. However, the Salwar with scattered prints is the best for weddings for it creates a dazzling look.
There are many different attires that can be worn to an Indian wedding party. Especially now with constant new trends and many upcoming Indian designers. The Indian fashion world is set to change and improve its fashion industry. This is from designs, styling, and fabric too. It is important to consider a good color for your outfit, comfort, and if it’s the brides' desire you can color coordinate with the bride’s outfit color. With the above attire options, you can choose to get prepped up for the next wedding.
