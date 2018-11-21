BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The Wedding Store24, headed by Neema Lodhia and Mili Shah, presented its ‘Wedding Show for the Modern Bride’, a classy and upscale event, at the luxury Beverly Hilton here Nov. 18, attended by hundreds of eager brides, grooms and family members.
WS24, a concierge service located in the heart of Little India, serves as a ‘one stop wedding resource’ for prospective customers and is set up with vendor booths, whom they pre-qualify. WS24 features 24 categories, with three vendors in each category, and each vendor is provided with a display to showcase their products and services so that clients can choose the most qualified vendors under one roof, reducing their stress levels.
Lodhia reiterated to India-West that their shows are not mere trade shows but mega events that reflect the taste of their exclusive service as a one-stop wedding venue to prospective brides, grooms and their families. The well-organized event is their 12th in a row, and this time they had 40 vendors setting up decorated booths to showcase their exclusive offerings.
With each successive year, the shows have become bigger with elaborate settings in elegant upscale venues to accommodate larger vendor displays and larger attendance. Their shows feature not only Indian American and South Asian cultural experiences, but also a mainstream vision of the modern day bride and groom.
The Wedding Show was more of a unique and innovative party thrown for the brides, grooms and families showcasing the latest trends in fashion, make-up, décor, flowers, music, food, photo and videography and other wedding services. The versatile West Coast music band entertained the crowd with their high energy repertoire.
Offering their venues for weddings were such places as Hilton, Woodland Hills, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa, Long Beach Convention Center, Estancia Hotel and Spa, La Jolla, as well as the Beverly Hilton, which gave away a display luxury bed decorated with Mr. and Mrs. Pillows to a lucky bride-to-be who won the day’s raffle. The Ritz-Carlton, LA Live, in addition to its wedding package, has an exclusive offer for Desi weddings with renowned chef Rupam Bhagat creating the perfect Indian menu. Offering their services to commemorate the wedding day were an array of photographers and videographers such as Andy Shah, Matei Horvath, Lin & Jersa, Avec Lumiere and Peter Nguyen Studio.
The food vendors kept the crowd fed and satisfied with an endless supply of innovative food creations. The Adya restaurant with branches in Anaheim and Irvine was serving mouthwatering appetizers with mango mint lassi and gaajar halwa tarts. The ‘Dirty Cookie’ served interesting shot-shaped cookies (filled with drinks) in various flavors. The Paanwaala had an interesting line of meetha paans, paan flavored thandai and truffles. The Champagne creative group (Rolando Espinoza) set up an 8’ by 20’ interactive wall with windows and people hiding behind the screen handing out champagne bottles and flutes with their gloved hands, creating an interesting experience. Outside the ballroom, the ‘Bring-Da-Fire’ set up their hookah stand and The Mobile Basil Pizza bar served slices of pizza freshly made on the premises.
L.A.-based Kavitha Rao, creative choreographer-owner of Karmagraphy, an entertainment company that provides professional singers, dancers and also creative choreography for dance segments, was on hand; as well as Lydia Tjia, a stationery vendor offering hand-painted water wedding cards and wall murals.
Jewels by Mala, a fine jewelry designer, displayed an opulent array of Mughal inspired and contemporary diamond and polki jewelry. Mala Sujan Seth, who honed her skills in Mumbai’s reputed Anmol Jewelers frequented by Bollywood celebrities, moved to the U.S. three years ago and is steadily building her brand doing trunk shows at big events.
Another interesting vendor was the young Pandit Suvin Mehta who specializes in customizable modern and fusion Hindu ceremonies. Other vendors included Annie Gogia makeup artist, BreLuxe, JNG Florals, Puffet Bakery Café, Shawana Yamamoto Event Designs, SnapCam, Square Root Designs, Taj Mahal Tents, Turkash Entertainment, Lucky Devils Band, to name a few.
The upscale boutique ‘Fashion by Rohini’ presented stunning models donning her wide variety of lehengas, sarees and ghagras with a rainbow of colors studded with intricate gold zardosi and laden with pearls, crystals, and kundan stones. As they sashayed the ramp, they were serenaded with live music by Nauzad and accompanied by stunning backdrop visuals. Galia Lahav presented their line of exquisite bridal gowns with Karmagraphy’s ballet dancers accompanying the models. The wedding extravaganza came to an exciting finale with Nauzad and Riya singing the latest foot-tapping Bollywood chartbusters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.